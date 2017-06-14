APNewsBreak: Water agencies push bigger role in tunnel plan

California's powerful regional water districts are working alongside Gov. Jerry Brown to take on more responsibility for designing, building and arranging financing for a $15.7 billion twin tunnel project that would ship water southward from Northern California as they push to finally close the deal on the controversial plan, two officials working closely on the project told The Associated Press. Talks among Brown's office, state agencies and the water contractors have been under way since May that could lessen the state's hands-on role in one of California's biggest water projects in decades, according to the two sources, one a senior official involved in the project, the other an employee working closely on the project.

