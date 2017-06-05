Ancient Native American site found on California island
This June 2017 photo provided by the National Park Service shows a barbed point used in hunting and fishing, found during rehabilitation of a 19th-century ranch house on Santa Rosa Island in Channel Islands National Park off the coast of Southern California. less This June 2017 photo provided by the National Park Service shows a barbed point used in hunting and fishing, found during rehabilitation of a 19th-century ranch house on Santa Rosa Island in Channel Islands ... more In this June 2017 photo provided by the National Park Service people work at an archaeological site, found during rehabilitation of a 19th-century ranch house on Santa Rosa Island in Channel Islands National Park off the coast of Southern California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|2 min
|Reverse 1848
|2
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|16 min
|Dr Guru
|241,298
|Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Ber...
|2 hr
|Dr Guru
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Squidy
|63,709
|emoaf
|Tue
|Anita Fuentas
|1
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Tue
|Marion Miner
|26
|California, New York, Washington unite to back ...
|Mon
|Chilli J
|42
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC