An angry kick, a flipped SUV and a video shows it all. But who is the motorcyclist?
Chris Traber was driving on Highway 14 in Santa Clarita when he witnessed a dramatic road rage incident involving a motorcyclist and the driver of a sedan. He started recording as the incident escalated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|241,612
|What will eclipse mean for California power sup...
|2 hr
|TrumpWorld Solution
|16
|Another leadership test for Pelosi, who's weath...
|5 hr
|anonymous
|16
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,855
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|10 hr
|Frogface Kate
|28
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Fri
|Horace Schmitz
|42
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|Jun 22
|Your Service Prov...
|19
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC