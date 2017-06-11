After Delay, California Congressman T...

After Delay, California Congressman To Be Sworn In July 11

California U.S. Rep.-elect Jimmy Gomez is expected to finally join fellow Democrats in Washington on July 11 - five weeks after he won a special election to replace Xavier Becerra, now California's attorney general.

