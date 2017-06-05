ACLU, Drug Policy Alliance sue Fontana over its marijuana ordinance
The American Civil Liberties Union of California and the Drug Policy Alliance are suing Fontana, claiming that the city's marijuana ordinance conflicts with rights granted to all Californians under Proposition 64. The suit may be the first legal test of how far California cities can go in restricting residents' newfound freedom to grow cannabis at home. Under Prop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
