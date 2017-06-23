A Distinction Californians Would Rath...

A Distinction Californians Would Rather Not Have

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: My Mother Lode

Pump prices in the state took the title of highest in the nation for a shot time while ironically California's gas costs went down. California's average price for gasoline fell by nearly four cents this week as demand for fuel continued to drop in the aftermath of the state's record-setting Memorial Day travel weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 25 min Dr Guru 241,454
News What will eclipse mean for California power sup... 2 hr a-citizen 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,787
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California 4 hr BigRyan 4
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... 6 hr anonymous 13
News Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul... 9 hr Solarman 8
News California aims to quash immigration detention ... 9 hr Solarman 2
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,825 • Total comments across all topics: 281,856,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC