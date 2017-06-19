A couple runs through section of South Mountain Park at sunrise to...
A couple runs through section of South Mountain Park at sunrise to avoid the excessive heat, Friday, June 16, 2017 in Phoenix. A record heat wave is rolling into Arizona, Nevada and California that threatens to bring 120-degree temperatures to Phoenix by early next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|huntcoyotes
|241,471
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|ORLY
|63,801
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|5 hr
|WelbyMD
|21
|What will eclipse mean for California power sup...
|5 hr
|Eclipsing One
|7
|City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'...
|6 hr
|lugnut
|1
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|7 hr
|Cain
|1
|Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul...
|8 hr
|trump4everdynassty
|9
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC