23 alleged gang members arrested in 3 states in crime case

In what federal prosecutors characterized as an effort to dismantle a far-reaching outlaw biker gang with roots in Nevada and California, officials said Friday that 23 Vagos motorcycle club leaders, members or associates had been arrested in three states on charges including racketeering, murder, kidnapping, robbery and assault. "Today, the rule of law dealt a serious blow to the Vagos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang," Acting U.S. Justice Department Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Blanco declared.

