23 alleged gang members arrested in 3...

23 alleged gang members arrested in 3 states in crime case

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

In what federal prosecutors characterized as an effort to dismantle a far-reaching outlaw biker gang with roots in Nevada and California, officials said Friday that 23 Vagos motorcycle club leaders, members or associates had been arrested in three states on charges including racketeering, murder, kidnapping, robbery and assault. "Today, the rule of law dealt a serious blow to the Vagos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang," Acting U.S. Justice Department Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Blanco declared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Ed Norton 63,774
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr 2all 241,420
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) 3 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 16,072
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... 6 hr Liberalism is a ... 6
News California sees strong year-over-year employmen... 10 hr Kinder and Gentle... 2
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 12 hr Mugs mahone 58
News US backs away from California pollution fight 16 hr Solarman 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,191 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC