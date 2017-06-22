22 Vagos gang members arrested in rai...

22 Vagos gang members arrested in raids across Southern California

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Federal agents with the Department of Homeland Security, along with assistance from ICE and the ATF, raided a home in the 10700 block of Mendoza Rd. in Moreno Valley early Friday morning June 16, 2017. Approximately two dozen heavily armed federal agents served arrest and search warrants at the residence, 8 people were detained and handcuffed with at least one being arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 32 min Mugs mahone 58
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 34 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,771
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Just Think 241,408
News US backs away from California pollution fight 5 hr Solarman 1
News California sees strong year-over-year employmen... 5 hr Solarman 1
News How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ... 5 hr Solarman 15
Testimony on how i got my loan 9 hr ThomasA 2
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,558 • Total comments across all topics: 281,817,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC