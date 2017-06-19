1 winning Powerball ticket sold in Ca...

1 winning Powerball ticket sold in California worth $447M

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

The odds of winning Saturday's drawing were one in 292.2 million, Powerball said.Lottery officials said the earliest the $447.8 million ticket could be redeemed is 8am tomorrow.The earliest the victor could claim their prize was 8 a.m. Sunday; the victor will have one year from the draw date to come forward.The numbers drawn were: 20, 26, 32, 38, 58 and the Powerball number was 03, with 2x Powerplay.Saturday's jackpot is the seventh largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to California Lottery.The lump sum payout for the winning ticket would be US$279.1 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr huntcoyotes 241,631
News What will eclipse mean for California power sup... 13 hr ThomasA 17
News Sen. Bernie Sanders rips California Democrats f... 14 hr spud 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 19 hr Into The Night 63,856
News Another leadership test for Pelosi, who's weath... 19 hr American_Infidel 17
News California Lawmakers Spend More, Avoid Reform: ... 20 hr Solarman 1
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... Sat Frogface Kate 28
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,239 • Total comments across all topics: 282,022,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC