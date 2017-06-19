1 winning Powerball ticket sold in California worth $447M

The odds of winning Saturday's drawing were one in 292.2 million, Powerball said.Lottery officials said the earliest the $447.8 million ticket could be redeemed is 8am tomorrow.The earliest the victor could claim their prize was 8 a.m. Sunday; the victor will have one year from the draw date to come forward.The numbers drawn were: 20, 26, 32, 38, 58 and the Powerball number was 03, with 2x Powerplay.Saturday's jackpot is the seventh largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to California Lottery.The lump sum payout for the winning ticket would be US$279.1 million.

