1 winning Powerball ticket sold in California worth $447 million
A sole winning Powerball ticket worth $447.8 million and matching all six numbers was sold in Southern California and will claim the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history, lottery officials said Sunday. The winning ticket was sold at Marietta Liquor & Deli, the California Lottery said in a statement.
