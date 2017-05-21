Young whale finds its way out of Sout...

Young whale finds its way out of Southern California harbor

15 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

A humpback whale that made a big splash with boaters after wandering into a Southern California harbor was on the move again Sunday after finding its way back to the open ocean. ''We have great news,'' an ecstatic Ventura Harbormaster John Higgins said.

