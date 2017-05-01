Will Yucca Mountain be the answer to nuclear waste? Thomas Elias
The longer Donald Trump remains President and Harry Reid remains retired, the greater the chances that canisters bearing more than 3.5 million pounds of nuclear waste from the shut-down San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station will end up beneath a mountain about 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas. And the closer this proposed solution to a serious problem comes to reality, the greater the chances it will pit well-meaning Californians against each other, both sides with legitimate environmental concerns that so far appear of little or no interest to Trump's administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|26 min
|Lela Kawakawa Jones
|240,451
|U.S. top court rejects 'gay conversion' therapy...
|1 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|12
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|16,069
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|9 hr
|Pee wee Herman
|61,392
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|23 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|California may have to move 3,000 inmates at ri... (May '13)
|Sun
|Tanya
|6
|Ben Morgan is a scammer
|Sun
|Come get some
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC