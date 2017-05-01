Will Yucca Mountain be the answer to ...

Will Yucca Mountain be the answer to nuclear waste? Thomas Elias

9 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

The longer Donald Trump remains President and Harry Reid remains retired, the greater the chances that canisters bearing more than 3.5 million pounds of nuclear waste from the shut-down San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station will end up beneath a mountain about 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas. And the closer this proposed solution to a serious problem comes to reality, the greater the chances it will pit well-meaning Californians against each other, both sides with legitimate environmental concerns that so far appear of little or no interest to Trump's administration.

