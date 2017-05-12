Why some experts say a court just created a new pathway to a taxa Californians

Could a few words buried within a recent court ruling make it easier for the state to raise money from Californians? Those words - contained within a decision affirming the constitutionality of California's policy of charging polluters - are causing a stir among some state budget experts, who wonder if the ruling could be used to could pry loose constitutional constraints that have long restricted lawmakers' ability to increase taxes. In its 2-to-1 ruling, California's 3rd District Court of Appeal declared that the state's cap-and-trade climate program is neither a tax nor a fee - the two categories into which state jurists have traditionally slotted all revenue raisers-but falls into a mysterious none of the above category.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.