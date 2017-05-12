Why some experts say a court just cre...

Why some experts say a court just created a new pathway to a taxa Californians

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Could a few words buried within a recent court ruling make it easier for the state to raise money from Californians? Those words - contained within a decision affirming the constitutionality of California's policy of charging polluters - are causing a stir among some state budget experts, who wonder if the ruling could be used to could pry loose constitutional constraints that have long restricted lawmakers' ability to increase taxes. In its 2-to-1 ruling, California's 3rd District Court of Appeal declared that the state's cap-and-trade climate program is neither a tax nor a fee - the two categories into which state jurists have traditionally slotted all revenue raisers-but falls into a mysterious none of the above category.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru MAGA 240,572
News Should California allow cyclists to roll throug... 2 hr Solarman 3
News Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for ... 6 hr ThomasA How Many ... 3
News Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ... 22 hr Solarman 4
News Why people love to hate Californians May 4 Careful What U Wi... 3
News Elon Musk: Apple doesn't want to work with Tesl... May 4 Anonymous 1
News US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's c... May 4 iyamwotiyam 7
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,010 • Total comments across all topics: 280,829,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC