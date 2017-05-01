Why people love to hate Californians
Why is it that so many people love to hate Californians? There's no shortage of theories, we're everything from excessively laid-back and compassionate to compulsively high-strung. Let's take a look at some of our common hatred-fueling qualities, compiled by surveying a mix of native Californians , long-time residents and people living in other states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|27 min
|Lela Kawakawa Jones
|240,451
|U.S. top court rejects 'gay conversion' therapy...
|1 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|12
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|16,069
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|9 hr
|Pee wee Herman
|61,392
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|23 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|California may have to move 3,000 inmates at ri... (May '13)
|Sun
|Tanya
|6
|Ben Morgan is a scammer
|Sun
|Come get some
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC