Why people love to hate Californians

Why people love to hate Californians

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Francisco Chronicle

Why is it that so many people love to hate Californians? There's no shortage of theories, we're everything from excessively laid-back and compassionate to compulsively high-strung. Let's take a look at some of our common hatred-fueling qualities, compiled by surveying a mix of native Californians , long-time residents and people living in other states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 27 min Lela Kawakawa Jones 240,451
News U.S. top court rejects 'gay conversion' therapy... 1 hr Rainbow Kid 12
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) 8 hr ThomasA 16,069
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 9 hr Pee wee Herman 61,392
News Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15) 23 hr ThomasA 8
News California may have to move 3,000 inmates at ri... (May '13) Sun Tanya 6
Ben Morgan is a scammer Sun Come get some 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 280,706,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC