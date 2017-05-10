Why motorcyclists are being urged to ...

Why motorcyclists are being urged to brush up on their skills

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Derry, 31, of Corona, has been riding street bikes and quads for 15 years, but he's not taking his well-being for granted. So this month - May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in California - Derry did what officials say too few riders do: took a refresher course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr WelbyMD 240,661
TRUMP is exposing RINOs all over the place! 11 hr Contessa 1
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... 20 hr Solarman 1
News Recall targets Southern California senator over... 20 hr Solarman 1
COMMIEFORNIA ...time to sell Mon Solarman 2
News California: The state where people don't leave Mon okimar 6
It's the funnest thing. Mon Mark Rosenkranz 3
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,179 • Total comments across all topics: 280,914,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC