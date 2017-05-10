Why motorcyclists are being urged to brush up on their skills
Derry, 31, of Corona, has been riding street bikes and quads for 15 years, but he's not taking his well-being for granted. So this month - May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in California - Derry did what officials say too few riders do: took a refresher course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|WelbyMD
|240,661
|TRUMP is exposing RINOs all over the place!
|11 hr
|Contessa
|1
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|20 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Recall targets Southern California senator over...
|20 hr
|Solarman
|1
|COMMIEFORNIA ...time to sell
|Mon
|Solarman
|2
|California: The state where people don't leave
|Mon
|okimar
|6
|It's the funnest thing.
|Mon
|Mark Rosenkranz
|3
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC