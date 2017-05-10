Why Californiaa s good economic times arena t better: Susan Shelley
On Thursday, Gov. Jerry Brown stood between two easels stacked with charts and warned that the good times can't last forever. There's no money for new spending, he said as he unveiled the annual May revision of his January budget proposal, because although state revenues are a little higher than he thought they'd be back in January, they're still $3.3 billion lower than state finance officials projected last June.
#1 57 min ago
"The answer to that question is on page 5 of the state’s “Revenue Estimates” document.“The level of wages has been revised downward,” it says. The Economic Research Unit further explains,“In the updated 2015 taxpayer data from FTB (Franchise Tax Board), the level of taxable wages was revised downward. This supported our interpretation of the weak cash data for sales tax receipts.”"
When Buzzard faced Brown 'realigned' the PERS retirement system, his mantra was to make it "sustainable" for future employees. Where's the chant of "sustainable" now?
"In other words, Californians are earning less money and buying less stuff."
So, it goes that BFB wants to raise the minimum wage in California to $15 an hour. Cause inflation to make it look like the Government has more money to spend on stupidity, like high speed transit from L.A. to San Francisco. It will take just a few years to drive up the cost of doing business and all of these "new tax" wet dreams will cost more than the inflated taxes collected. Sustainable is thrown aside, as inflation takes over to destroy the fixed incomes of the retired.
