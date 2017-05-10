There are on the Redlands Daily Facts story from 16 hrs ago, titled Why Californiaa s good economic times arena t better: Susan Shelley. In it, Redlands Daily Facts reports that:

On Thursday, Gov. Jerry Brown stood between two easels stacked with charts and warned that the good times can't last forever. There's no money for new spending, he said as he unveiled the annual May revision of his January budget proposal, because although state revenues are a little higher than he thought they'd be back in January, they're still $3.3 billion lower than state finance officials projected last June.

