What price for our democracy? Comment...

What price for our democracy? Commentary by Alex Padilla and Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

We were surprised by the editorial board's opposition to our efforts to adequately fund California elections. The arguments presented were particularly concerning in that they focused more on the method of the funding than the urgency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 9 min Justice Dale 240,464
News US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's c... 14 min Logic Analysis 2
News U.S. top court rejects 'gay conversion' therapy... 56 min Cujo 12
Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13) 6 hr Harley 31
News Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15) 10 hr Billy Ray Cyrus 10
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) 20 hr ThomasA 16,069
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 21 hr Pee wee Herman 61,392
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,718,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC