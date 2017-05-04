Water board wants strict cap on toxic...

Water board wants strict cap on toxic chemical in your drinking water

12 hrs ago

California regulators are proposing a strict limit on a toxic man-made chemical that has contaminated water supplies throughout the state, particularly in its vast agricultural heartland. California would be the second state, after Hawaii, to establish a threshold for the former pesticide ingredient and industrial solvent known as TCP in drinking water.

