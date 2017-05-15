Watch Will Ferrell Joke, Sing and Inspire During His 2017...

Actor and comedian Will Ferrell delivered the University of Southern California's commencement speech for the graduating class of 2017 on Friday, May 12. Here is the video followed by the full transcript of his speech: It is such an honor to deliver this year's commencement address to the University of Southern California's graduating class of 2017. I would like to say thank you, graduates, for that warm welcome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.