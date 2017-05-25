US plans first test of ICBM intercept, with NKorea on mind
In this May 21, 2107 file photo people watch a TV news program showing a file image of a missile launch conducted by North Korea, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. With North Korea's nuclear missile threat in mind, the Pentagon is planning a missile defense test next week that for the first time will target an intercontinental-range missile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|240,968
|ICE arrests nearly 200 illegal immigrants in Ca...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|13
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Fri
|Old Karl
|18
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Curious
|234
|Treasury Chief to Congress: Raise Debt Limit Be...
|Wed
|Red Crosse
|9
|Bella Esmail Moore Wanted For FRAUD!! Iranian
|Wed
|Romel Esmail Wanted
|2
|California takes many hits, large and small, in...
|May 24
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC