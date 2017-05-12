US embassies make an architectural statement
Later this year, the new U.S. Embassy in London will open, a giant glass cube on a formerly industrial site south of the River Thames. The embassy, which cost a record $1 billion, provoked controversy almost from the moment it was announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|240,544
|Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for ...
|23 hr
|ACLU Happy Tonight
|1
|Why people love to hate Californians
|23 hr
|Careful What U Wi...
|3
|Elon Musk: Apple doesn't want to work with Tesl...
|Thu
|michaelayres
|1
|US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's c...
|Thu
|iyamwotiyam
|7
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Wed
|Rick Fire
|49
|U.S. top court rejects 'gay conversion' therapy...
|Wed
|Rainbow Kid
|14
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC