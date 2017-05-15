Trump presidency easing Gavin Newsom'...

Trump presidency easing Gavin Newsom's path in second run for California governor

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks with participants of an April march in Los Angeles recognizing the 102nd anniversary of Armenian genocide. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks with participants of an April march in Los Angeles recognizing the 102nd anniversary of Armenian genocide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 23 min District 1 240,655
Why do black people hate cats? (Mar '09) 3 hr Bessie Whitehead 61
News Brown's New Budget To Include Millions To Defen... 3 hr spytheweb 2
News This week in Shelter Island history 10 hr Paul Scott 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) 17 hr Grecian Formula F... 34
Men that use Cologne Sun linda35ny 1
News California could spend $220M to upgrade driver'... Sat Solarman 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,043,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC