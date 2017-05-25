Trump Budget Cuts Funding for Calif. ...

Trump Budget Cuts Funding for Calif. Quake Warning System

Read more: NBC Connecticut

Plans for a West Coast earthquake early warning system, designed to one day give notice of an imminent temblor, would likely be killed under President Donald Trump's proposed federal budget. If approved, the White House plan for the fiscal year ending in September 2018 would eliminate funds needed to develop the system , which already has components in place in California.

