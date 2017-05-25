Trump Budget Cuts Funding for Calif. Quake Warning System
Plans for a West Coast earthquake early warning system, designed to one day give notice of an imminent temblor, would likely be killed under President Donald Trump's proposed federal budget. If approved, the White House plan for the fiscal year ending in September 2018 would eliminate funds needed to develop the system , which already has components in place in California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|Dr Guru
|240,955
|ICE arrests nearly 200 illegal immigrants in Ca...
|13 min
|UMORONRACEUMAKEWO...
|10
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|12 hr
|Old Karl
|18
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|22 hr
|Curious
|234
|Treasury Chief to Congress: Raise Debt Limit Be...
|Wed
|Red Crosse
|9
|Bella Esmail Moore Wanted For FRAUD!! Iranian
|Wed
|Romel Esmail Wanted
|2
|California takes many hits, large and small, in...
|May 24
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC