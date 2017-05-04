Trump bashing begins in California's ...

Trump bashing begins in California's race for state insurance commissioner

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

President Donald Trump may not be running for California insurance commissioner but that doesn't mean he won't be a political target in the campaign. State Sen. Ricardo Lara devoted his first online ad in the 2018 race to depicting Trump as anti-immigrant, anti-woman, anti-health care and a climate-change denier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Joe Balls 240,595
It's the funnest thing. 2 hr Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Should California allow cyclists to roll throug... 5 hr ThomasA 4
News Why people love to hate Californians 7 hr thanatogenos 4
Federal White Judge Jerome Simandle ignores ove... 18 hr God Sees All 1
News Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for ... Sat ThomasA How Many ... 3
News Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ... Sat Solarman 4
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,629 • Total comments across all topics: 280,855,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC