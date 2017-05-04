Truck driver sentenced on drug charges, another admits guilt31 minutes ago

Truck driver sentenced on drug charge...

Truck driver sentenced on drug charges, another admits guilt

A California truck driver who brought large quantities of drugs into New Jersey is now headed to prison, while another has admitted his role in a similar plot. The two cases are among the latest to highlight the role that the country's interstate highway system plays in getting drugs from Mexico to urban centers.

