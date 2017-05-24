Treasury Chief to Congress: Raise Deb...

Treasury Chief to Congress: Raise Debt Limit Before August

11 hrs ago

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that they should vote to increase the government's borrowing authority - and avert a disastrous economic default - before their August recess. The timeline is earlier than previous estimates.

