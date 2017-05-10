The man plotting California's secession quit and moved to Russia -...
Louis Marinelli, the self-appointed leader of Yes California, set up a makeshift embassy in Moscow in December. Russia has a long-standing tradition of encouraging foreign fringe groups like California separatists But a small group of Californians has vowed to take up the effort.
