The man plotting California's secessi...

The man plotting California's secession quit and moved to Russia -...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Louis Marinelli, the self-appointed leader of Yes California, set up a makeshift embassy in Moscow in December. Russia has a long-standing tradition of encouraging foreign fringe groups like California separatists But a small group of Californians has vowed to take up the effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 hr TreyGowdy 4 FBI D... 240,681
TRUMP is exposing RINOs all over the place! Wed Contessa 1
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... Tue Solarman 1
News Recall targets Southern California senator over... Tue Solarman 1
COMMIEFORNIA ...time to sell Mon Solarman 2
News California: The state where people don't leave Mon okimar 6
It's the funnest thing. May 8 Mark Rosenkranz 3
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,879 • Total comments across all topics: 280,929,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC