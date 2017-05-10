The Latest: Republicans praise debt cuts in revised budget
Republicans are praising California Gov. Jerry Brown's plan to pay down part of the state's pension debt in his revised budget proposal. But they're criticizing other parts of the Democratic governor's revised plan.
