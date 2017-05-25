Tacos for iftar? Ramadan, and a new e...

Tacos for iftar? Ramadan, and a new era, start Friday

The holy month, which starts Friday and is observed by 1.5 billion Muslims, involves two key things -- community-wide fasting during the daylight hours and the breaking of that fast, just after sunset, with a huge meal known as iftar. For Hamida, and thousands of other Muslims in Southern California, the iftar table is becoming a place to forge bonds with non-Muslim neighbors.

