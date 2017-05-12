Strawberry scientist is sued over the...

Strawberry scientist is sued over the fruits of his research

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Plant scientist Douglas Shaw spent his career toiling in the fields in California to grow the perfect strawberry, one that was plump and bright red yet remained sweet even after the long trip to grocery stores across the country. When the professor retired from the University of California at Davis and set up his own strawberry-breeding business, though, he found himself in a legal jam.

