Southern California weather cooling, ...

Southern California weather cooling, with rain on the way

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Southern California's weeklong hot spell came to a sudden end today, with temperatures dropping sharply - more than 12 degrees in some areas - ahead of three days of showers starting Saturday. Temperatures this week ran around 9 degrees above normal in Downtown L.A, 14 degrees above normal in the San Fernando Valley, and 17 degrees above average in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr NotSoDivineMsM 240,544
News Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for ... 23 hr ACLU Happy Tonight 1
News Why people love to hate Californians 23 hr Careful What U Wi... 3
News Elon Musk: Apple doesn't want to work with Tesl... Thu michaelayres 1
News US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's c... Thu iyamwotiyam 7
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Wed Rick Fire 49
News U.S. top court rejects 'gay conversion' therapy... Wed Rainbow Kid 14
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,542 • Total comments across all topics: 280,796,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC