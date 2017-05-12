Southern California weather cooling, with rain on the way
Southern California's weeklong hot spell came to a sudden end today, with temperatures dropping sharply - more than 12 degrees in some areas - ahead of three days of showers starting Saturday. Temperatures this week ran around 9 degrees above normal in Downtown L.A, 14 degrees above normal in the San Fernando Valley, and 17 degrees above average in the Santa Clarita Valley.
