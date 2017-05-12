Slaying of camp workers on California beach may be solved

California authorities believe they have solved the slayings of two young Bible-camp counselors found shot to death as they slept on a Northern California beach more than a decade ago, they said Friday. The killings and the mysteries surrounding them long had drawn national attention: 22-year-old Lindsay Cutshall and her 26-year-old fiance, Jason Allen, were found dead next to each other on an isolated and driftwood-strewn beach near the Sonoma County village of Jenner on Aug. 18, 2004.

