Should California allow cyclists to r...

Should California allow cyclists to roll through stop signs? Yes, let's give it a try

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Should a bicyclist be allowed to roll though a stop sign when there's no traffic around? Idaho lawmakers thought so when they loosened rules for bike riders more than 30 years ago, allowing them to treat a stop sign like a yield sign. Intuitively, it seems unsafe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Dr Guru 240,560
News Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ... 3 hr Solarman 4
News Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for ... 9 hr ThomasA 2
News Why people love to hate Californians Thu Careful What U Wi... 3
News Elon Musk: Apple doesn't want to work with Tesl... Thu Anonymous 1
News US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's c... Thu iyamwotiyam 7
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Wed Rick Fire 49
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,810,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC