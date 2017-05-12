Should California allow cyclists to roll through stop signs? Yes, let's give it a try
Should a bicyclist be allowed to roll though a stop sign when there's no traffic around? Idaho lawmakers thought so when they loosened rules for bike riders more than 30 years ago, allowing them to treat a stop sign like a yield sign. Intuitively, it seems unsafe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Dr Guru
|240,560
|Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ...
|3 hr
|Solarman
|4
|Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for ...
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Why people love to hate Californians
|Thu
|Careful What U Wi...
|3
|Elon Musk: Apple doesn't want to work with Tesl...
|Thu
|Anonymous
|1
|US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's c...
|Thu
|iyamwotiyam
|7
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Wed
|Rick Fire
|49
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC