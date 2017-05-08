Several States File Suit against Trum...

Several States File Suit against Trump Decision To Restart Coal Lease Program

The four states suing over the Trump administration's decision to restart the sale of coal leases on federal lands include California, New Mexico, New York and Washington. On Tuesday the attorney generals of those states filed their lawsuit in a U.S. District Court in Helena, Montana.

