Schwarzenegger has lunch with the Bushes: a They inspired me to enter public servicea
It's been two weeks since George H.W. Bush was discharged from a Houston hospital after being treated for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, and his social calendar appears to be back on track. The 41st president, 92, and former first lady Barbara Bush, 91, had lunch with Arnold Schwarzenegger, according to a photo the former California governor posted Friday to his Twitter and Instagram accounts.
