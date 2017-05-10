Schools spending increased in revised California budget

California Gov. Jerry Brown, who released his revised budget proposal on Thursday, cited a “modestly improved fiscal outlook” since January for allowing $1.5 billion more in general fund spending in his $124 billion plan, despite uncertainty about future federal spending by the Trump administration as it seeks to overhaul health care. “We're trying as much as possible to keep us on an even keel,” Brown said in proposing $1.4 billion more for K-12 schools and community colleges.

