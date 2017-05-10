Schools spending increased in revised...

Schools spending increased in revised California budget

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

California Gov. Jerry Brown, who released his revised budget proposal on Thursday, cited a “modestly improved fiscal outlook” since January for allowing $1.5 billion more in general fund spending in his $124 billion plan, despite uncertainty about future federal spending by the Trump administration as it seeks to overhaul health care. “We're trying as much as possible to keep us on an even keel,” Brown said in proposing $1.4 billion more for K-12 schools and community colleges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min Justice Dale 240,754
News California: The state where people don't leave 11 hr Dr Guru 8
News California governor to release revised spending... 17 hr Solarman 1
TRUMP is exposing RINOs all over the place! Wed Contessa 1
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... Tue Solarman 1
News Recall targets Southern California senator over... Tue Solarman 1
COMMIEFORNIA ...time to sell May 8 Solarman 2
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,978 • Total comments across all topics: 280,956,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC