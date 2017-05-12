Ronayne to lead Associated Press cove...

Ronayne to lead Associated Press coverage from Sacramento

Read more: Powhatan Today

Kathleen Ronayne, the politics and government reporter in New Hampshire for The Associated Press who last year helped lead coverage of the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary, has been promoted to supervisory correspondent in Sacramento. In her new role, Ronayne will oversee AP's largest statehouse bureau.

