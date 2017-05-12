Ronayne to lead Associated Press coverage from Sacramento
Kathleen Ronayne, the politics and government reporter in New Hampshire for The Associated Press who last year helped lead coverage of the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary, has been promoted to supervisory correspondent in Sacramento. In her new role, Ronayne will oversee AP's largest statehouse bureau.
