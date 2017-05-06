Report praises UC for enrolling low-income students; criticizes other elite universities
A new national report praised University of California campuses and the University of Southern California for enrolling large numbers of low-income students who receive federal Pell grants. But the study criticized many other elite schools for falling far short.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|loose cannon
|240,575
|Should California allow cyclists to roll throug...
|8 hr
|Solarman
|3
|Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for ...
|12 hr
|ThomasA How Many ...
|3
|Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ...
|Sat
|Solarman
|4
|Why people love to hate Californians
|May 4
|Careful What U Wi...
|3
|Elon Musk: Apple doesn't want to work with Tesl...
|May 4
|Anonymous
|1
|US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's c...
|May 4
|iyamwotiyam
|7
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC