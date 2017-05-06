Report praises UC for enrolling low-i...

Report praises UC for enrolling low-income students; criticizes other elite universities

A new national report praised University of California campuses and the University of Southern California for enrolling large numbers of low-income students who receive federal Pell grants. But the study criticized many other elite schools for falling far short.

