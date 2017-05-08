Recall targets Southern California senator over gas tax vote
There are 1 comment on the The Wichita Eagle story from 18 hrs ago, titled Recall targets Southern California senator over gas tax vote. In it, The Wichita Eagle reports that:
Southern California conservative talk radio hosts have been cleared to begin collecting signatures in an attempt to recall a Democratic state lawmaker over his vote to raise gas and vehicle taxes. The recall is promoted by radio hosts Karl DeMaio of KOGO in San Diego and John and Ken of KFI in Los Angeles.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Yeah, great, recall for a gas tax hike. What about this Bonta who wrote a law passed in the Legislature that wants to take out a provision of a previous bill that does not allow Communists to hold public jobs? This is going to the Senate next. So, who was this majority in the Legislature that passed this crap? There's where your recall should be directed. All Senators who would vote for such a stupid bill or proffer their own version should be removed from office.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|54 min
|Dr Guru
|240,642
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|3 hr
|Solarman
|1
|COMMIEFORNIA ...time to sell
|21 hr
|Solarman
|2
|California: The state where people don't leave
|Mon
|okimar
|6
|It's the funnest thing.
|Mon
|Mark Rosenkranz
|3
|Should California allow cyclists to roll throug...
|Sun
|ThomasA
|4
|Why people love to hate Californians
|Sun
|thanatogenos
|4
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC