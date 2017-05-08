Recall targets Southern California se...

Recall targets Southern California senator over gas tax vote

There are 1 comment on the The Wichita Eagle story from 18 hrs ago, titled Recall targets Southern California senator over gas tax vote. In it, The Wichita Eagle reports that:

Southern California conservative talk radio hosts have been cleared to begin collecting signatures in an attempt to recall a Democratic state lawmaker over his vote to raise gas and vehicle taxes. The recall is promoted by radio hosts Karl DeMaio of KOGO in San Diego and John and Ken of KFI in Los Angeles.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Solarman

La Quinta, CA

#1 4 hrs ago
Yeah, great, recall for a gas tax hike. What about this Bonta who wrote a law passed in the Legislature that wants to take out a provision of a previous bill that does not allow Communists to hold public jobs? This is going to the Senate next. So, who was this majority in the Legislature that passed this crap? There's where your recall should be directed. All Senators who would vote for such a stupid bill or proffer their own version should be removed from office.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 54 min Dr Guru 240,642
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... 3 hr Solarman 1
COMMIEFORNIA ...time to sell 21 hr Solarman 2
News California: The state where people don't leave Mon okimar 6
It's the funnest thing. Mon Mark Rosenkranz 3
News Should California allow cyclists to roll throug... Sun ThomasA 4
News Why people love to hate Californians Sun thanatogenos 4
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,764 • Total comments across all topics: 280,897,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC