Northern California coroner charged with sexual child abuse
The Northern California coroner for one of the wealthiest counties in the country was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a girl younger than 14. Darrell Harris, 46, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on four felony charges and a misdemeanor count of sexually abusing the girl over the last nine years. Harris is in charge of the coroner's office in Marin County, a wealthy and politically liberal San Francisco suburb north of the Golden Gate Bridge.
