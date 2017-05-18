News 7 hour ago 6:21 p.m.Sorry, In-N-Out: Five Guys rated America's favorite burger

News 7 hour ago 6:21 p.m.Sorry, In-N-...

Sorry, In-N-Out: Five Guys rated America's favorite burger

Californians may think In-N-Out burgers are the best, but a recent poll study shows America's millennials think Five Guys is better. Virginia-based Five Guys edged out California's two-time leader In-N-Out Burger as burger restaurant brand of the year, according to a Harris Poll Study.

