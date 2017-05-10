Nearly 1,000 contract norovirus at northern Calif. schools
Nearly 1,000 students, teachers and staff in 32 schools in northern California's Yolo County have contracted the gastrointestinal illness norovirus, the county announced Friday. Norovirus GI illness is on the rise in Yolo County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Panolian.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Trumps leeches
|240,578
|Why Californiaa s good economic times arena t b...
|4 hr
|Solarman
|1
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|4 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|16 hr
|Solarman
|1
|California: The state where people don't leave
|Thu
|ThomasA
|7
|California governor to release revised spending...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC