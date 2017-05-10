Nearly 1,000 contract norovirus at no...

Nearly 1,000 contract norovirus at northern Calif. schools

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Panolian

Nearly 1,000 students, teachers and staff in 32 schools in northern California's Yolo County have contracted the gastrointestinal illness norovirus, the county announced Friday. Norovirus GI illness is on the rise in Yolo County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Panolian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr Trumps leeches 240,578
News Why Californiaa s good economic times arena t b... 4 hr Solarman 1
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... 4 hr Solarman 1
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting 16 hr Solarman 1
News California: The state where people don't leave Thu ThomasA 7
News California governor to release revised spending... Thu Solarman 1
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... May 9 Solarman 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,793 • Total comments across all topics: 280,988,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC