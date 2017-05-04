NAFTA dilemma: will Trump administration seek broad deal or quick resolution?
The Trump administration will soon be forced to choose between two contrasting goals it has articulated for upgrading NAFTA, a fast-approaching dilemma over which of those objectives it truly prizes: A vast deal or a fast deal. Detailed statements over the last week have been overshadowed by the intrigue swirling around U.S. President Donald Trump's brief flirtation with the idea of blowing up the continental trade pact by way of executive order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|45 min
|loose cannon
|240,515
|Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for ...
|5 hr
|ACLU Happy Tonight
|1
|Why people love to hate Californians
|5 hr
|Careful What U Wi...
|3
|Elon Musk: Apple doesn't want to work with Tesl...
|16 hr
|michaelayres
|1
|US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's c...
|20 hr
|iyamwotiyam
|7
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Wed
|Rick Fire
|49
|U.S. top court rejects 'gay conversion' therapy...
|Wed
|Rainbow Kid
|14
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC