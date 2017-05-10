Modified Metrolink beach trains boast...

Modified Metrolink beach trains boast surfboard storage

Read more: Press-Telegram

Surfers can bring their boards when traveling by Metrolink to Southern California beaches. The railroad has added surfboard storage netting to cars that previously were designated for bicycles.

