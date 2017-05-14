Meet the Malibu lawyer who is upending California's political system, one town at a time
Kevin Shenkman, 38, at a restaurant in Venice, has spent the last few years suing or threatening to sue California cities that elect their councils in at-large elections. Kevin Shenkman, 38, at a restaurant in Venice, has spent the last few years suing or threatening to sue California cities that elect their councils in at-large elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Coffee Party
|240,605
|California could spend $220M to upgrade driver'...
|10 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Why Californiaa s good economic times arena t b...
|20 hr
|Solarman
|1
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|20 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|California: The state where people don't leave
|Thu
|ThomasA
|7
|California governor to release revised spending...
|May 11
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC