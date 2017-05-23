Massive slide buries stretch of iconic California highway
A massive landslide along an iconic coastal highway in California has buried the road under a 40-foot layer of rock and dirt, the latest hit after a winter of crippling slides and flooding. A swath of the hillside gave way in an area called Mud Creek on Saturday night, changing the Big Sur coastline below to include what now looks like a rounded skirt hem, Susana Cruz , a spokeswoman with the California Department of Transportation , said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Well Well
|240,858
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|5 hr
|Doctor XXX
|10
|How to understand mechanical aesthetics?
|6 hr
|Andymolly
|1
|California lawmaker pulls bill on Cold War-era ...
|18 hr
|BIll 2
|9
|California Democratic chair race angers 'Bernie...
|Tue
|CodeTalker
|10
|Essential Politics: California Democrats plot T...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|3
|That gas tax hike? Ita s not enough to fix Cali...
|Sun
|C Kersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC