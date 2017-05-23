Massive slide buries stretch of iconi...

Massive slide buries stretch of iconic California highway

A massive landslide along an iconic coastal highway in California has buried the road under a 40-foot layer of rock and dirt, the latest hit after a winter of crippling slides and flooding. A swath of the hillside gave way in an area called Mud Creek on Saturday night, changing the Big Sur coastline below to include what now looks like a rounded skirt hem, Susana Cruz , a spokeswoman with the California Department of Transportation , said Tuesday.

