Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for prosecutors

The acquittal of a suburban foster father charged with sexually abusing boys in his care shows the challenges prosecutors face in proving abuse allegations without strong corroborating evidence. Testimony from six young men who said Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu sexually abused them in his Long Island home wasn't enough to persuade jurors to convict him of any of the charges against him.

