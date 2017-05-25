Landslide piles onto California's infrastructure woes
Swinging from a five-year drought to massive rainfall has pummeled the state's structures and roads. Damage to the state highway system is estimated to exceed $1 billion, according to the California Department of Transportation's estimates.
