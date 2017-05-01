Kris Jenner's alleged stalker arrested
A man named Joshua Jacobs has reportedly been arrested for felony stalking after he allegedly attempted to break into the home of the 61-year-old reality star on Monday . According to TMZ.com, the alleged offence is the third time Joshua has broken into the gated community in the Hidden Hills of California where the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. top court rejects 'gay conversion' therapy...
|1 hr
|Huge Lou
|13
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|District 1
|240,475
|Bay Area senator would return California carbon...
|2 hr
|Solarman
|1
|US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's c...
|5 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|6
|Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13)
|17 hr
|Harley
|31
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|21 hr
|Billy Ray Cyrus
|10
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|16,069
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC